It’s clear Trump’s strikes on Iran are “illegal”: Sen. Murphy

Senior US Senator Chris Murphy stated in an interview with NBC News on Sunday regarding the recent US and Zionist aggression against Iran, adding that Trump's military attacks on Iran's nuclear facilities are illegal.

“That’s a decision the House makes. That’s not a decision the Senate makes. But it is clear that this is illegal,” Murphy said when asked whether he agreed with Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s comments that Trump’s strikes were grounds for impeachment.

The House votes on whether to impeach a president, while the Senate votes on conviction.

A president can launch military attacks if there is a “declaration of war,” congressional authorization, or “a national emergency created by an attack upon the United States, its territories or possessions, its armed forces,” according to the War Powers Resolution, a law passed in 1973. Trump’s strikes, some Democrats argue, breach the resolution.

The Senate last week voted against a resolution that would have required Trump to seek congressional approval before authorizing any additional military action against Iran. The vote was almost entirely along party lines, with Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., siding with Democrats.

MNA