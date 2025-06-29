  1. Politics
Jun 29, 2025, 4:05 PM

German Minister visits Iran attack site in Israel

German Minister visits Iran attack site in Israel

TEHRAN, Jun. 29 (MNA) – Germany is among Israel's closest allies in Europe, German Interior Minister said during a visit to areas bombed by Iran in Israel.

Germany is aiming to establish a joint German-Israeli cyber research centre and deepen collaboration between the two side's intelligence and security agencies, German Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt said on Sunday.

Germany is among Israel's closest allies in Europe, and Berlin has increasingly looked to draw upon Israel's military expertise as it boosts its military capabilities and contributions to NATO in the face of perceived growing threats from Russia and China.

"Military defence alone is not sufficient for this turning point in security. A significant upgrade in civil defence is also essential to strengthen our overall defensive capabilities," Dobrindt said during a visit to Israel, as reported by Germany's Bild newspaper.

Dobrindt, who was appointed by new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz last month, arrived in Israel on Saturday.

According to the Bild report, Dobrindt outlined a five-point plan aimed at establishing what he called a "Cyber Dome" for Germany, as part of its cyberdefence strategy.

News ID 233778

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News