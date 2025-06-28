  1. Sports
Jun 28, 2025, 7:43 PM

Iran crowned champions of 2025 World Deaf Futsal

Iran crowned champions of 2025 World Deaf Futsal

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – Iran secured the title by defeating Brazil 2-0 on Friday evening to win the 2025 World Deaf Futsal Championships.

Throughout the tournament, held in Montesilvano, Italy, from June 14 to 27, Team Melli posted impressive results, including victories over Morocco (12-1), Italy (1-0), Uruguay (9-0), England (11-0), Poland (3-1), Kuwait (7-0), and Croatia (3-2), Tehran Times reported.

Earlier in the day, Italy defeated Croatia 2-1 to claim third place.

This win marks Iran's fourth championship title out of the five editions of the tournament. The event featured both men's and women's competitions, with teams from various countries participating.

MNA

News ID 233760

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News