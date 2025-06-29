Pezeshkian hails patriotism, national unity in face of attack

While paying a visit to the Interior Ministry on Sunday, Pezeshkian said that the people, with unity and cohesion during the 12-day war imposed by the Israeli regime, proved that they stood by their country.

Israel launched an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13, assassinating the country’s military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians in Tehran and other cities.

The Iranian Armed Forces responded by conducting 22 rounds of punitive strikes, using advanced missiles and drones that pierced through Israel’s multilayered air defense system to hit its strategic positions and forcing the regime to accept a U.S.-proposed ceasefire.

“People, regardless of their tastes, are working for the development and progress of the country,” the president said, stressing that they must be appreciated for their efforts, more than ever.

The president said Iran, given unity among its citizens, can benefit from increasing public participation in decision-making, especially in health and security affairs.

“We intend to teach our children a precise concept of patriotism through proper education,” he said in reference to his administration’s plan to enhance national unity.

Today, the people must be assured that the government is their refuge and intends to serve them, he added.

MNA/IRN