Iran to continue expanding relations with regional states

He made the remarks in his meeting with members Iran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (ICCIMA) on Monday.

The president underscored that as the Leader of the Islamic Revolution had previously stated, the recent victory in the face of the Zionist regime belongs to all 90 million Iranians, not a specific faction or group.

Highlighted the importance of social capital as a vital asset of the Islamic Republic, the president noted that one of the issues he firmly believes in is social capital. Recently, this valuable asset manifested in an unprecedented way, and without this popular support, the country would have faced serious crises, he maintained.

The president considered the key to the country’s success in overcoming crises to be the synergy among the Iranian society and the effective connection between the people and the government. He further stated that his administration is fully committed to empowering the people and engaging them in the management of the country’s affairs.

Pezeshkian also mentioned that the enemies believed that through military aggression, they would encourage the people to protest; however, this wise and timely nation disrupted all the adversaries' calculations by demonstrating that they support the Islamic Republic in difficult times.

Honoring the resilience and sincere services of the private sector during the 12-day imposed war, the president regarded these efforts as fundamental components in preserving and strengthening the country’s social capital.

The industrialists and merchants are the ones who drive the country’s economy, he said, adding that his administration sees it as its duty to support them, and the first step in this regard is to avoid creating obstacles and to facilitate their activities.

Pezeshkian also referred to his administration's international efforts to facilitate the work of traders, stating that from the very first days of the administration's activities, there has been an emphasis on developing relations with regional countries and the Islamic world, maintaining continuous communication with the officials of neighboring countries to facilitate economic exchanges and remove trade barriers.

