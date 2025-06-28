Germany accountable for supplying chemical arms to Iraq

Baghaei made the comments in a post on his X account on Saturday, Today is the 38th anniversary of Saddam's chemical attack on Sardasht in northwestern Iran. This was not the first time that the Iraqi dictator used chemical weapons in his aggressive war against Iran.

The spokesman continued, "During the eight years of the imposed war, Saddam's army repeatedly attacked Iranian soldiers and civilians with chemical gases, without being held accountable or punished by the international community. 38 years after that crimes, Iranians still demand that the truth be revealed and justice be exercised for those who equipped Saddam's regime with chemical weapons."

He also wrote that "Germany, the united Kingdom, the United States and the Netherlands each played a role in the development of Iraq's chemical weapons program in some way. The role of German companies in production of Iraq's weapons of mass destruction program was very significant, and the German government was actively aware of the issue."

He concluded by emphasizing that "Germany must shoulder its legal and moral responsibility by revealing the truth about its role in Iraq's chemical weapons program. The Iranians' demand for truth and justice will not fade, because war crimes and crimes against humanity are not subject to the passing of time."

