Jun 28, 2025

Pezeshkian takes part at Martyrs of Iran's Authority funeral

TEHRAN, Jun. 28 (MNA) – President Masoud Pezeshkian attended a big funeral procession in Tehran Saturday held for 60 Tehraners, including senior military men and civilains, who became martyred in recent Israeli aggression.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attended the funeral ceremony of the martyrs in Tehran on Saturday morning. The ceremony was dubbed the "Funeral for Martyrs on the path of Creating Authority for Iran."

Thousands of Iranians gathered in central Tehran this morning to attend the funeral of the Iranian martyrs — including senior commanders and civilians — killed during recent Israeli airstrikes.

Many other Iranian government officials and prominent figures also took part at the funeral procession held in downtown the capital.

