Huge explosion shakes Baku, Republic of Azerbaijan

Local media reported that a huge explosion occurred in the Yasamal district of Baku on Thursday. After the explosion, smoke and flames rose into the sky from nearby towers.

Initial unconfirmed reports on social media indicated that the explosion occurred in an “old fireworks area.”

According to official sources, incendiary materials used for filming exploded.

The fire has been extinguished, but emergency services are still at the scene.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations reported that the fire was quickly extinguished.

There have been no reports of possible casualties or damage yet.

RHM/