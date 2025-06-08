Battles escalate in Khan Younis as Qassam confronts occupiers

Confrontations between Palestinian Resistance forces and Israeli occupation troops continued on Sunday east of Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip, as confirmed by Palestinian media outlets and Al Mayadeen’s correspondent on the ground.

Eyewitnesses reported seeing Israeli helicopters transporting wounded soldiers from the battlefield, indicating significant losses during ongoing confrontations.

The Izz ad-Din al-Qassam Brigades, the military wing of Hamas, announced that its fighters targeted an Israeli military bulldozer near the Yarmouk site in the al-Manara neighborhood, south of Khan Younis.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Hamas declared that "the Resistance is waging a war of attrition in response to the genocide against civilians, surprising the enemy daily with renewed field tactics."

The Palestinian Resistance movement stressed that "Israel’s" escalating military campaign is "only deepening its losses and pushing its captives further into the unknown." Hamas reiterated that "there is no solution except through a comprehensive agreement, a path Netanyahu continues to reject."

Dismissing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s rhetoric of "absolute victory" as a "misleading illusion," Hamas declared that "the war Netanyahu sought to make endless has become a daily burden," warning that his insistence on prolonging the aggression would ultimately "mark the end of his political and personal career."

These statements follow reports by Israeli media that 12 Israeli soldiers were evacuated from Khan Younis in southern Gaza after a booby-trapped building they were in exploded during an operation.

Most of the injured personnel are reportedly members of elite military units.

Israeli media reported that the incident was initially covered up, while separate confrontations broke out in the northern Gaza Strip, where exchanges of gunfire were reported.

