Renewed enemy attack on Fordow nuclear site poses no threat

A spokesperson for the crisis management department of the central Iranian province of Qom says there ws a new attack on the peaceful nuclear site in Fordow, adding that the aggression posed no threat to citizens.

In an interview on Monday afternoon, Morteza Heydari, said, “Moments ago, the aggressive enemy attacked Fordow again”, without specifying whether the site was targeted by Israel or its main backer, the United States.

Heydari quoted officials of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran as saying, “There will be no danger or threat to citizens” from the new attack on the facility.

The United States, in coordination with the Israeli regime, launched attacks on three nuclear sites in Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan on Sunday morning, prompting international condemnations.

Iran says the U.S. aggression against its peaceful nuclear sites has violated all international rules and regulations, including the United Nations Charter, warning that the Islamic Republic reserves all options to defend its sovereignty, interests, and people.

Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi has warned that the attacks allow the country to give a legitimate response to the aggressor within the framework of self-defense.

