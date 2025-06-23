What do you know about Iran's Sejil ballistic missile?

The Sejil ballistic missile, one of the most advanced achievements of Iran's defense industry, is recognized as a symbol of the country's missile capability in the region and the world.

This missile, with its unique features, including solid fuel, long range, and high speed, holds a special place in Iran's defense doctrine.

Recently, the use of this missile in True Promise 3 operation against the Zionist regime has once again drawn global attention to Iran's missile capabilities.

The construction and entry of the Sejjil missile into the operational capability of the Iranian Armed Forces show Iran's interest in upgrading its defense capabilities.

In a 2017 report entitled "Why should the world be afraid of Iranian missiles?", National Interest described the Sejjil missile as a turning point in Iran's missile industry.

Prior to the unveiling of the Khorramshahr missile, the Sejjil was considered the most advanced missile made in Iran because it was capable of carrying a 650 kg warhead using solid fuel.

Overview

Sejil is the first long-range missile of the solid-fuel ballistic missile generation. According to military experts, Iran's acquisition of technology to build such a missile means that Iran is at the edge of technology in the field of ballistic missile manufacturing.

Sejjil-2 missile is optimized Sejjil-1 missile, which in comparison, has a shorter launch time and therefore more operational speed, and at the same time has an optimized warhead.

Sejjil ballistic missile is one of Iran's first options to respond to recent Israeli aggression. This issue has become more and more in the spotlight because the distance between Iran and occupied Palestine is only 1300 km and this missile can reach Tel Aviv in only 7 to 10 minutes.

A Zionist military expert believes that if Iran launches Sejjil missiles at occupied Palestine, it will be very difficult for Israeli anti-missile systems to intercept them due to the use of solid fuel and very high speed.