Araghchi to discuss ‘common threats’ with Russia's Putin

Minister Araghchi told IRNA’s correspondent on Sunday night, shortly after arriving in the Russian capital, that he would be meeting with President Putin on Monday.

“We and Russia always have common concerns and common enemies, and we always consult about coping with those common challenges and threats, and that is what we will be doing with the Russian president on Monday,” the minister said.

He said Iran and Russia will strive to bring their positions closer to one another “under these new and precarious circumstances.”

Foreign Minister Araghchi has been on a diplomatic campaign to rally the world against Israel since June 13, when the Israeli regime attacked Iran. Before traveling to Moscow, he was in Istanbul, Turkey, to participate in an emergency meeting of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) that was held to discuss the Israeli war of aggression on Iran.

The Israeli regime attacked Iran, including residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, the Iranian Armed Forces promised to “open the gates of hell” to Israel and began waves of punitive strikes inside the Israeli-occupied territories, hitting sensitive sites in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other cities, with salvos of missiles and drones.

The United States carried out strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday, becoming a direct party to the Israeli aggression.

Ayatollah Khamenei had already warned the United States that its intervention would bring America “irreparable harm.”

