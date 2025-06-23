90% of Israeli strikes hit residential sites in Tehran

Mohammad-Esmail Tavakkoli said on Monday that assertions that the Israeli regime is targeting military sites in precision strikes were “completely false.”

Tavakkoli said that over 90 percent of the sites were residential, and that emergency personnel, who are among first responders, are witnesses to “the most criminal” attacks on civilians, especially mothers and children.

He said claims that Israel is only targeting military sites were psychological warfare meant to turn the realities on the ground on their head.

In the capital alone, Tavakkoli said, 39 mothers and 12 children have been killed.

The Israeli regime attacked Iran, including residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, the Iranian Armed Forces promised to “open the gates of hell” to Israel and began waves of punitive strikes inside the Israeli-occupied territories, hitting sensitive sites in Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other cities, with salvos of missiles and drones.

The United States carried out strikes against three Iranian nuclear facilities on Sunday, becoming a direct party to the Israeli aggression. The Islamic Republic of Iran Armed Forces conducted missile attacks on the headquarters of the United States Air Forces Central Command in Qatar as part of Operation Harbinger of Conquest on Monday evening.

Ayatollah Khamenei had warned the United States that its intervention would bring America “irreparable harm.”

MNA/IRN