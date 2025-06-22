Yemen says it will officially enter war with the US, Israel

In a short message on X that was carried by Al Mayadeen on Sunday, Brigadier General Yahya Saree, the spokesperson for the Yemeni Army, said the country has officially entered the war with the American and Israeli regimes.

“Yemen will officially enter the war. Keep your ships away from our territorial waters,” said the post.

The announcement came hours after the US, in coordination with the Israeli regime, launched attacks on several Iranian nuclear facilities, in violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

A day earlier, Saree had warned that the Yemeni forces would resume attacks on US ships and warships in the Red Sea if the Americans joined Israel’s war of aggression against the Islamic Republic.

MNA/IRN85870063