IRGC releases details of 20th wave of attack on Israel

The IRGC on Sunday gave details of the 20th wave of Iran’s attacks against the Zionist regime as part of the Operation True Promise III.

It said the most recent stage of attacks was launched by firing 40 solid- and liquid-fuel ballistic missiles.

Multiwarhead Kheibarshekan ballistic missiles -the third generation of the IRGC Aerospace Force’s missiles- were fired in Sunday’s strike for the first time, the IRGC said, adding that modern and surprising tactics were employed to increase the accuracy of missiles and ensure their effective and destructive impact on the targets.

The Iranian missiles hit various targets such as Ben Gurion airport, the Israeli regime’s biological research center, and its replacement command-and-control centers, the IRGC stated.

The guided ballistic missiles launched by Iran had maneuverable and highly-explosive warheads that were being guided until the final moment of devastating impact, the statement noted.

It said the sirens in the occupied territories sounded only after the missiles hit the targets, upsetting the balance of the enemy.

The IRGC warned that the main sections of the capacities of the Iranian Armed Forces have not become operational in the counterattacks so far.

The Zionist regime waged an unprovoked war of aggression against Iran on June 13. It has carried out airstrikes on Iran’s nuclear, military and residential sites that resulted in the martyrdom of over 400 Iranians, including top military commanders, nuclear scientists and ordinary citizens.

The Iranian military forces started counterattacks immediately afterwards. They Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force has carried out 20 waves of retaliatory missile strikes against the Zionist regime as of June 22 as part of Operation True Promise III.