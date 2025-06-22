No Signs of nuclear contamination detected in attacked sites

Iran’s Nuclear Safety System Center has stressed that no signs of contamination was detected around nuclear sites, and residents living near these facilities are not at any risk.

Following the criminal attack by the U.S. on the nuclear sites at Fordow, Natanz, and Isfahan which violated international law, including the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons (N.P.T.) and other regulations related to nuclear safety and security, Iran’s Nuclear Safety System Center immediately conducted the necessary investigations into the possible release of nuclear contamination around these sites.

Based on the safety measures and planning, as well as data recorded by radiation detection systems, no signs of contamination have been detected, the body added.

Therefore, there is no threat to residents living near the mentioned nuclear sites, it noted.

Earlier on Sunday, the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (A.E.O.I.) said in a statement that enemies have struck nuclear facilities in Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan in contravention of international law, the Non-Proliferation Treaty (N.P.T.) in particular.

“The international community is expected to, while condemning the [instances of] lawlessness based on the law of the jungle, accompany Iran in reclaiming its rights,” the statement read.

It said the A.E.O.I. assures the Iranian nation that, despite the evil conspiracies of the enemies, and “by relying on the efforts of thousands of revolutionary and motivated scientists and experts,” it will not allow the path to the development of this national industry to be hindered.

The Organization said the necessary legal measures have been put on its agenda.

Hours earlier, U.S. President Donald Trump claimed American B-2 bombers had conducted airstrikes on the three Iranian nuclear facilities. Meanwhile, all U.S. bases in the West Asia region have been put on high alert in anticipation of Iran’s response to the United States’ entry into the Israeli war of aggression on Iran.