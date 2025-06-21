  1. Politics
Jun 22, 2025, 12:07 AM

Sixth Israeli drone shot down over Tabriz

Sixth Israeli drone shot down over Tabriz

TEHRAN, Jun. 22 (MNA) – The sixth drone of the child-killing Zionist regime was destroyed by the fire of the defense forces of East Azarbaijan Province on Saturday.

The unprovoked Israeli aggression on Iran's soil left Tehran with no choice but to defend the Iranian nation and the country's security by hitting back at the criminal Zionists. 

Issuing a statement after launching the 12th phase of Operation True Promise III against Israel on Wednesday evening, the IRGC said that it has successfully managed to destory Israeli defense systems across occupied Palestine.

"And now, the airspace of the occupied territories is open to hug the Iranian missiles and drones," it added.

Addressing the residents of the illegal Israeli settlements, the IRGC said that it is set to launch continous missile attacks on occupied Palestine, recalling the promise made by the former IRGC chief Hossein Salami who had vowed that Iran would open the gates of hell to the criminal Zionists in response to their numerous crimes.

MNA/6507275

News ID 233442

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News