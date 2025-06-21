Iran nation overcome all crises by defense, empathy culture

These days, Iran is enduring attacks from a regime whose foreign policy is institutionalized based on war and bloodshed.

Although Iran's armed forces retaliated by neutralizing the regime's Iron Dome in strategic areas and targeting Israel, the important point is that this war was imposed on Iran at a time when the Tehran government was negotiating with the United States regarding its nuclear activities.

According to Turkish media reports, most Iranians, who reside in Turkey , are returning to their country these days since the start of Iran-Israel war.

There have been so many requests to return that the Turkish government has made arrangements to increase land travel and prepare the conditions for the return of Iranians.

This is despite the fact that during the war in Ukraine, Ukrainian citizens were trying fled to other European countries; to the point where the country's government forcibly arrested some men who were trying to escape and transferred them to the fronts.

But we did not see such an event in Iran. Neither during the 8-year Iran-Iraq war nor in the recent war with Israel. Sometimes we also witness beautiful scenes.

The people's cooperation with the security forces to arrest Mossad spies in the country is one of the important and influential events in the course of this war.

The volunteery presence of some citizens, in full coordination with the IRGC, at the entrances to cities to ensure the security of the people, is also considered an important development in these days of war.

Defense and empathy play important role in culture of Iranian society.This culture is rooted in the past and is not something that is only relevant today; rather, it has long been ingrained in the Iranian lifestyle.

The Iranian people have endured many wars throughout history, but this culture of defense and empathy among the people has allowed them to overcome all crises with pride.