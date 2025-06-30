Ukraine's chargé d'affaires summoned by Iran FM

In protest against the unjustified comments made by some Ukrainian officials about the aggression of the Zionist regime and the United States against Iran, the Ukrainian chargé d’affaires in Tehran was summoned by Shahram Farsaei, head of the First Eurasian Department of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Monday.

During the meeting, the Iranian diplomat conveyed his country’s strong protest the Ukrainian side.

“By supporting the military aggression of the Zionist regime, Ukrainian officials have in fact ignored Ukraine’s international legal obligations regarding respect for the principles and purposes of the United Nations Charter and the four Geneva Conventions, and have approved of the heinous crimes committed by the Israeli apartheid regime, which brings about the international responsibility of the Ukrainian government,” Farsaei said.

The Ukrainian chargé d’affaires was also informed of the consequences of the Ukrainian regime’s repeated hostile and provocative positions against Iran.

