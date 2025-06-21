  1. Politics
FM hails Iranians' strong solidarity amid imposed Israel war

TEHRAN, Jun. 21 (MNA) – Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi says that the Iranian people are demonstrating strong solidarity during the Israeli-imposed war and the Armed Forces are acting admirably in defending the country.

Araqchi, who is in Turkey to take part in a meeting of the Organization of the Islamic Cooperation (O.I.C.), said on Saturday that the current situation is very difficult, however, solidarity among the Iranian people is very strong, and that the Armed Forces are showing commendable performance in their defense efforts.

The top diplomat also said that Iran’s attacks against the Israeli regime are based on exercising its legitimate right to self-defense in the face of Israel’s unprovoked aggression.

He made the comments on the sidelines of the O.I.C. meeting in Istanbul. Upon arrival in the city earlier on Saturday, Araqchi told reporters that the meeting was pre-planned, but a special session would also take place at the request of Iran.

Israel waged its war of aggression against Iran overnight on June 13, assassinating top military officials and several nuclear scientists in targeted strikes, and killing civilians in strikes on residential areas. 

The Iranian Armed Forces have responded powerfully, striking key targets in Tel Aviv and Haifa, among others, as Israel continues it attacks against civilian areas and infrastructure in different parts of Iran. 

