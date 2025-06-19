Iran will attack any target belonging to Israel

“With God’s help, we will constantly attack any target that belongs to the invading Zionist regime, and we see no limitation ahead of us,” the top military official said on Thursday.

Mousavi made the remarks as he paid a visit to one of the bases of the Aerospace Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps.

He praised the forces at the base for their high morale and full preparedness.

He also hailed the I.R.G.C.’s Aerospace Force for its crushing and precise attacks conducted on Israeli targets over the past several days in response to the regime’s aggression against Iran.

On Wednesday night, the I.R.G.C. said in a statement that the Armed Forces had launched a new type of powerful missiles at targets in Israel. It said that the missiles were of the Sejjil type, potent weapons that are two-stage, long-haul, and super-heavy.

Israel attacked Iran, including residential buildings in Tehran, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes, and civilians lost their lives when houses were struck directly.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, the Iranian Armed Forces began punitive strikes inside the Israeli-occupied territories, hitting Tel Aviv and Haifa, among other targets, with salvos of missiles and drones. On Tuesday, Major General Mousavi said that the Armed Forces would shortly switch from deterrent strikes to punitive ones.

