Israeli regime lies about Iran's hitting Soroka hospital

Iran conducted its biggest missile attack over the past 48 hours early on Thursday over. Surprised at the continuation of Iranian missile barrage, the Israeli regime soon started a media capaign claiming that the target of Iran's missiles was Soroka hospital in Ber Sheva.

The fact of the matter is that Iran hit anad targeted the Israeli military's command and intelligence center known as IDF C4I in a precision attack which was near the Soroka hospital as it could be seen in the map below:

The center was in fact a shelter for thousands of the Israeli soldiers and officers.

The emiision of the waves of the explosion at the IDF C4I HQ also affected the hospital. The Israeli health ministry also confirmed after the Iran preceision attack that the medicalcenter was running as normal.

Later, sources in Israeli regime said that te center that was targeted was a center for biological research which was next to the hospital.

Now the question is why medical centers have to be built near intelligence and military bases?

Needless to say that the Israeli regime has so far over the past week targeted many hospitals and covilian centers in Iran despite all its claims on not to do so.

MNA/6504696