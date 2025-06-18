Iran sends a message to US with its new advanced missile

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (I.R.G.C.) says Iran has sent a message to the Israeli regime’s sponsor, the United States, by striking Israeli targets with a new advanced missile.

The I.R.G.C. said in a press release early on Wednesday and following the 11th wave of punitive Iranian strikes on Israel that first-generation Fattah missiles, used in the latest salvo, repeatedly penetrated Israeli air defenses and “sent the message of Iran’s might to Tel Aviv’s warmongering ally, which has delusional wishes.”

“Tonight’s missile strike demonstrated that we have achieved total control over the skies of the occupied territories, the inhabitants of which have become absolutely defenseless against Iran’s missile strikes,” the I.R.G.C. said.

Hours earlier, Iran began hitting Israeli targets. Footage captured from inside the occupied territories showed Iranian missiles making impact on ground targets, and the Israeli “Iron Dome” system was seen malfunctioning for a second night in a row and lobbing presumably defense projectiles onto Tel Aviv and causing a fire.

After the strikes, footage captured by cellphone cameras began to appear of panicked and awestruck Israelis walking amid the rubble of buildings hit by Iran.

The Israeli regime attacked Iranian territory, including residential buildings, in an unprovoked act of aggression overnight on June 13. Top Iranian military officials were assassinated in targeted strikes. Civilians died when houses were directly struck. Entire population centers were affected.

Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei appointed new military commanders later that same day and said life would turn bleak for Israel. Shortly afterwards, the Iranian Armed Forces promised to “open the gates of hell” to Israel and began punitive strikes inside the Israeli-occupied territories, hitting Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa, among other targets, with ballistic missiles and drones.

Life has come to a halt in the occupied territories as Israelis spend entire days in underground bomb shelters.

Iranian officials have said the mission will continue as long as necessary.

MNA/IRN