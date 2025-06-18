Israeli attack against Iran 'blatant violation of UN Charter'

Speaking at a meeting in the House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee on Tuesday, Ali Mousavi said that this terrorist and criminal act is completely illegal and is a violation of all red lines.

The Israeli regime’s strike on a peaceful nuclear facility in Iran not only contravenes international regulations but also poses a real threat of radioactive leaks, he said.

According to the ambassador, while the regime claims to target precise locations, it has struck civilian infrastructure, residential buildings, hospitals, and oil refineries, resulting in the deaths of more than 220 citizens and nearly 1,500 injuries.

He referred to the Israeli regime’s attack on the national TV headquarters in Tehran, saying that the regime once again demonstrated that it is the biggest enemy of press freedom.

Mousavi pointed out that the attack occurred just before the sixth round of the indirect talks between the Islamic Republic and the US in Oman, adding that Washington obstructed negotiations by supporting the Israeli strikes.

The United States, he went on to say, is complicit in this attack by supplying weapons and intelligence to the Israeli regime.

Iran has the right to defend its people and territorial integrity as outlined in Article 51 of the U.N. Charter, he said, adding that Iran urged the United Nations and independent states to explicitly condemn this aggression and compel Israel to cease its crimes.

MNA/IRN