Venezuela's Maduro urges global support for Iran

Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has called on the governments of China, Russia, Turkey, the Persian Gulf Cooperation Council (PGCC), Islamic countries, and the broader Global South to support Iran in its legitimate pursuit of peace.

Maduro emphasized the urgent need to stop Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's actions "before it's too late," appealing to those with political and military influence to act swiftly in favor of peace, according to Al Mayadeen.

Speaking firmly, Maduro described the Israeli military's actions against Iran as "criminal attacks," urging the international community to intervene and prevent further escalation.

MNA