Israel media releases statistics of Iran missile,drone attack

Zionist regime media reported that during the True Promise 3 operation, Iran has fired more than 370 ballistic missiles and more than 100 drones at many targets in the occupied territories during the 11 stages of the attack.

These attacks have caused severe destruction in several cities, including Tel Aviv, and resulted in the collapse of shelters designed to withstand nuclear attacks, and extensive damage to military and urban infrastructure.

Israeli sources also reported that at least 97 Zionists were killed and injured in Irans's retaliatory airstrikes on occupied Palestine.

The Israeli regime's Channel 12 reported on Monday morning that the 5th Zionist body was pulled from under the rubble in the Bat Tikva area, northeast of Tel Aviv.

This bring the death toll to 5.

Reports added that at least 92 Zionists were also injured in Iran's punitive airstrikes on occupied territories.

The unprovoked Israeli aggression on Iran's soil left Tehran with no choice but to defend the Iranian nation and the country's security by hitting back at the criminal Zionists. As part of its retaliation, Iran fired another massive barrage of drones and missiles toward the occupied territories of Palestine on Monday morning.

RHM/ Nour News