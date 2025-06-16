Israel asks Iran, through intermediaries, to stop attacks

The Israeli regime is openly threatening Tehran, while secretly reaching out to the Islamic Republic to stop the war, according to the American broadcast television network NBC that quoted a senior Iranian source in Tehran as saying on Monday that Tel Aviv has made the demand through Western countries as intermediaries, according to Press TV.

A representative for Israel's prime minister refused to immediately respond to a request for comment on the matter.

Using his social media platform Truth Social, US President Donald Trump suggested on Sunday that Iran and Israel would end their violent conflict by "making a deal" through his mediation.

"We will have peace, soon, between Israel and Iran. Many calls and meetings now taking place,” he said.

The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) started its retaliatory Operation True Promise III in evening of June 13, hours after the Israeli regime, backed by the United States, carried out a large-scale military aggression on multiple locations inside Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, military infrastructure, and residential buildings in Tehran and other cities.

The regime assassinated high-ranking Iranian military commanders and nuclear scientists. Civilians, including children and women, were also killed in the savage acts of aggression.

The latest Iranian operation has involved large-scale missile and drone strikes by the IRGC targeting sites across the occupied Palestinian territories.

Since April, Tehran and Washington have held five rounds of indirect negotiations, mediated by Oman, over Iran’s nuclear program amid repeated shifts in US stances, which have prompted Iranian officials to criticize the “contradictory” statements made by their American counterparts.

On June 14, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said the continuation of indirect Iran-US talks amid Israel’s savagery is “unjustifiable.”

