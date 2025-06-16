Israel suffered heavy strikes from Iran: Pakistan ex-diplomat

In an interview with Mehr News Agency on Monday, Shamshad Ahmad Khan, former Foreign Secretary of Pakistan, said Israel's attempt to destroy Iran’s nuclear infrastructure is unlikely to succeed since these facilities are deeply fortified underground.

The objectives of the Zionist regime’s attack on Iran will not be achieved, he said, adding that Tehran will teach the invading enemy a lesson.

He dismissed prospects of the government's change in Iran, citing the unity of Iranian citizens in supporting their government.

Ahmad Khan criticized the U.S. for miscalculating Iran's response, stating that Washington underestimated Tehran’s ability and willingness to retaliate.

He remarked that Iran is now entirely entitled to respond and might even decide to abandon the Nuclear Non-Proliferation Treaty (NPT) if the tensions continue to rise.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump is reportedly engaging in diplomatic efforts to negotiate a ceasefire.

Despite uncertainties in the region, major world powers—including China, Russia, and European allies—are pushing for diplomatic solutions.

Analysts caution that prolonged hostilities could trigger a global economic crisis, particularly impacting oil markets and affecting countries such as Japan and European nations.

Ahmad Khan further noted that Israel’s actions pose threats beyond Iran, as Pakistan also views Israel as a security risk.

Reaffirming Pakistan’s stance, Khan declared that both the government and the people stand in unwavering solidarity with Iran, signaling a strengthened regional alliance against perceived Israeli hostilities.

The IRGC started its retaliatory operation -- dubbed Operation True Promise III -- on Friday evening, hours after the Israeli regime, backed by the United States, carried out a large-scale military aggression on multiple locations inside Iran, targeting nuclear facilities, military infrastructure, and residential buildings in Tehran and other cities.

The operation began immediately after the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, delivered a televised message, saying that the “despicable” Israeli regime would be “rendered helpless” following reprisal by the Islamic Republic’s Armed Forces.

The regime’s acts of aggression resulted in the assassination of high-ranking Iranian military commanders, nuclear scientists, and civilians, including children and women.

