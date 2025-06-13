Egypt strongly condemns Israeli airstrikes against Iran

During the phone call, the top Egyptian diplomat emphasized that Israeli attack on the Iranian territories will foment tension in the region which is very dangerous and is a clear violation of international law and the United Nations Charter.

He went on to say that Israeli attack on the Iranian territories is a clear threat which can jeopardize the regional and international security and stability.

The Iranian foreign minister, for his part, thanked his Egyptian counterpart’s call and stance of this country in condemnation of the criminal Zionist regime against Iran, emphasizing that Israeli aggression against Iran is considered a clear violation of the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity and also a gross violation of the United Nations Charter.

The armed forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran, based on its inalienable right to defend, will give a decisive response to this aggression committed by the criminal Zionist regime.

In the early hours on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran and many other Iranian cities. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

The criminal Zionist regime committed a heinous crime on Iranian territory, revealing its evil nature more than ever by targeting residential areas with its wicked and bloodstained hands. The regime must await a severe punishment.

In the wake of the enemy's attacks, several commanders and scientists were martyred.

MNA