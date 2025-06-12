  1. Politics
Iran FM meets with UN special envoy for Syria in Oslo

TEHRAN, Jun. 12 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi met and held talks with UN Special Envoy for Syria Geir O. Pedersen on the sidelines of the 22nd Oslo Forum on Thursday.

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties, recent developments in Syria and issues of the mutual interest.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Norway on Tuesday to participate in the 22nd annual Oslo Forum, joining over 100 mediators, policymakers, and diplomats from across the globe.

Araghchi actively contributed to a specialized panel discussion on Wednesday, engaging with the foreign ministers of Oman and Egypt, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, and the Foreign Minister of Norway to explore ways of adapting peace efforts to volatile geopolitical landscapes.

