Italian FM denounces Israeli airstrikes against Iran

During the phone call, Iran’s top diplomat termed the Zionist regime's aggression against Iranian nuclear facilities and attacks on residential areas, and the martyrdom of university professors, high-ranking military officials, and innocent women and children of the country as a gross violation of international law and also the UN Charter.

The government and people of Iran expect the international community, especially the European Union, to condemn Israeli criminal attack against Iran, Araghchi emphasized.

Iran's response to the Israeli regime's aggression will be decisive, he underlined.

Italian foreign minister, in his telephone conversation with Israeli officials, informed them that this heinous act is unacceptable and must be stopped.

Italy’s top diplomat called on Iran to exert restraint, emphasizing that Italy is ready to revive the path of dialogue over Iran’s nuclear program to restore peace and stability to the region.

In the early hours on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

In the wake of the enemy's attacks, several commanders and scientists were martyred.

MNA