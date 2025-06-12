IAEA resolution complicates Iran-US talks

Abbas Araghchi made the remarks in a video message at the end of his two-day visit to Norway.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said his recent trip to Norway to attend the Oslo Forum was a successful opportunity to present Iran’s views and engage in key diplomatic discussions.

Araghchi explained that the Oslo Forum—an annual international dialogue platform—hosted a panel on the future of the Middle East, attended by foreign ministers from Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Oman, and Qatar, in addition to Iran.

The mere composition of participants signaled who the real actors shaping the region's future are, he noted.

Araghchi emphasized that a lasting and just future for the region would not be possible without addressing the rights of the Palestinian people.

He also confirmed that the Iran-US nuclear talks received considerable attention during the forum.

On the sidelines of the event, Araghchi held bilateral and multilateral meetings, including with the foreign ministers of Oman, Egypt, and Saudi Arabia.

He also met with the UN Special Envoy for Syria, the Norwegian Prime Minister, and the Norwegian Foreign Minister.

“These sideline meetings were just as important as the main sessions,” he stated.

In particular, Araghchi highlighted his meeting with the Saudi foreign minister, noting that both sides acknowledged the positive arrangements made for Iranian pilgrims during the recent Hajj pilgrimage.

Regarding the next round of nuclear talks with the United States, Araghchi said they are scheduled for Sunday in Muscat, Oman.

“These negotiations will take place in the shadow of the recently adopted IAEA resolution, which complicates the talks, but we are determined to defend Iran’s rights and nuclear achievements,” he concluded.

