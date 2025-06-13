Iranian, French FMs discuss Israeli aggression over phone

During the phone call, the two top diplomats exchanged their views on the latest developments in the region and also Israeli attack against Iran’s nuclear sites and facilities.

Iranian foreign minister termed the heinous act of the Zionist regime in violation of Iran's national sovereignty and territorial integrity and its attack on nuclear facilities and residential areas, which led to the martyrdom of a group of university professors, high-ranking military officials, and innocent women and children of the country, as the gross violation of the international law.

Israeli attack on Iranian territories is a gross violation of the international law, he emphasized and called for the explicit condemnation of this crime by all countries.

Lashing out at the unjustified and provocative approach of some European countries in approving the resolution of the International Atomic Energy Agency's Board of Governors over Iran's peaceful nuclear program, Araghchi pointed out that attacking a country's peaceful nuclear facilities is absolutely prohibited according to the international law, and all countries should condemn and hold the Zionist regime accountable for its brutalities.

The top Iranian diplomat called on the member states of the UN Security Council (UNSC), especially the permanent members of the Council, to deal responsibly with this issue and to firmly condemn the Israeli regime's aggression against Iranian territories.

French foreign minister, for his part, expressed deep regret over the escalation of conflicts in the region and hoped that discussions at the UN Security Council would help reduce tensions.

According to preliminary reports, over 100 individuals have been martyred, with hundreds more injured—many of them civilians, including women and children, caught in their homes as residential neighborhoods were mercilessly targeted.

In the early hours on Friday, several loud explosions were heard in Tehran, the Iranian capital. Minutes later, the Israeli regime announced that it had carried out an operation against Iran.

In the wake of the enemy's attacks, several top Iranian commanders and scientists were martyred.

