Iran, Egypt FMs confer on regional developments by phone

According to a readout issued by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, in a telephone call last night between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the latest developments in the region after the cessation of the Zionist regime's military aggression against Iran were discussed.

The two top diplomats have recently held phone calls several times.

The Egyptian side has denounced the Israeli aggression against the Iranian territories.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi have expressed their eagerness to enhance bilateral relations between their countries.

During the Eid al-Adha greetings, Pezeshkian and Sisi made the affirmation of their nations' willingness to promote their bilateral ties.

