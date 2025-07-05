  1. Politics
Jul 5, 2025, 9:51 PM

Iran, Egypt FMs confer on regional developments by phone

Iran, Egypt FMs confer on regional developments by phone

TEHRAN, Jul. 05 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has held a phone conversation with the Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty to discuss regional developments after the Israeli aggression on Iran.

According to a readout issued by the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Saturday, in a telephone call last night between Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and Iranian Foreign Minister Seyyed Abbas Araghchi, the latest developments in the region after the cessation of the Zionist regime's military aggression against Iran were discussed.

The two top diplomats have recently held phone calls several times. 

The Egyptian side has denounced the Israeli aggression against the Iranian territories.

Meanwhile, Iran’s President Masoud Pezeshkian and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sisi have expressed their eagerness to enhance bilateral relations between their countries.

During the Eid al-Adha greetings, Pezeshkian and Sisi made the affirmation of their nations' willingness to promote their bilateral ties. 

MNA/6521113

News ID 234006

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News