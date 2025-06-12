US VP hopes nuclear talks with Iran would be fruitful

US Vice President JD Vance said on Wednesday during comments at the Kennedy Center, expressing hope that the nuclear talks between Iran and the United States would be fruitful.

The United States is negotiating with Iran, and it is hoped that these negotiations will be concluded successfully, he underlined.

“We did not know if Iran wanted a nuclear weapon, amid talks between Tehran and Washington to secure a deal on the country's nuclear program,” Vance claimed, Deccan Herald reported.

This is while Iranian officials have repeatedly emphasized that Iran's nuclear activities are entirely peaceful and in accordance with the standards of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

As nuclear talks between Iran and the US are ongoing, the United States has taken international measures against Iran under the pretext of nuclear issues and has imposed various sanctions against Tehran.



MA/PR