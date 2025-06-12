Iran FM Araghchi meets with his Norwegian counterpart in Oslo

Iran’s top diplomat, who has traveled to the Norwegian capital of Oslo, met with Foreign Minister of Norway Espen Barth Eide.

During the meeting, the two top diplomats discussed bilateral ties, regional and international issues as well as the issues of mutual interest.

The latest situation of Iran-US negotiations and developments in Afghanistan were also among the other topics discussed by the foreign ministers of the two countries.

Earlier, Abbas Araghchi held a high-profile meeting with Badr Al-Busaidi and Badr Abdul-Ati, the foreign ministers of Oman and Egypt, on the sidelines of the 22nd Oslo World Forum.

