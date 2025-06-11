  1. Politics
Iran, Oman, Egypt FMs hold trilateral meeting

TEHRAN, Jun. 11 (MNA) – Trilateral meeting between Seyyed Abbas Araqchi, Badr Al-Busaidi and Badr Abdul-Ati, Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Oman and Egypt, on the sidelines of the 22nd Oslo World Forum

Trilateral meeting between Abbas Araqchi, Badr Al-Busaidi and Badr Abdelatty , Foreign Ministers of the Islamic Republic of Iran, Oman and Egypt, was held on the sidelines of the 22nd Oslo Forum.

