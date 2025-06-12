Iran FM Araghchi meets with SPF chief in Oslo

During the meeting, the two sides exchanged their views on bilateral ties and issues of mutual interest.

Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi arrived in Norway on Tuesday to participate in the 22nd annual Oslo Forum, joining over 100 mediators, policymakers, and diplomats from across the globe.

Araghchi actively contributed to a specialized panel discussion on Wednesday, engaging with the foreign ministers of Oman and Egypt, the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of Qatar, and the Foreign Minister of Norway to explore ways of adapting peace efforts to volatile geopolitical landscapes.

