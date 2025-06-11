Iran to triple its nuclear power plants capacity

Mohammad Eslami, head of the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI), announced that Iran plans to triple its nuclear power generation capacity to 3,000 megawatts by the end of the country’s seventh development plan.

Speaking on the sidelines of a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, Eslami emphasized that Iran has always acted voluntarily and in good faith in its cooperation with the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA).

“We will never accept accusations that Iran has failed to meet its safeguards obligations. That is a major lie without any evidence,” Eslami said.

He stressed that if the so-called ‘snapback mechanism’ is activated, the Islamic Republic will take appropriate countermeasures at the right time.

Eslami added that Iran remains committed to lifting sanctions through diplomacy, noting that talks are ongoing with European and friendly countries, as well as indirect discussions with the United States.

He added that Iran’s top priority is to lift oppressive sanctions and relieve economic pressure on the people. "Whenever the other side — especially the US — shows genuine goodwill and seriousness in lifting sanctions, Iran will respond appropriately and proportionately,” he said.

