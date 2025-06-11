Parl. monitoring talks using strategic plan to lift sanctions

He made the remarks in meeting of Iranian Parliament lawmakers with Leader of the Islamic Revolution Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei on Wednesday, emphasizing that Iranian Parliament has obligated itself to responsibly oversee the course of nuclear negotiations.

While upholding Strategic Action Plan to Lift Sanctions, the Iranian Parliament has obligated itself to exercise responsible monitoring over the course of these negotiations to prevent any deviation from the Establishment’s macro policies within the legal frameworks.

In this regard, the Iranian Parliament has tried to support the dignified positions of the Islamic Republic of Iran in a targeted and timely manner to help the government advance the course of negotiations, he underlined.

Earlier on Wednesday, Iranian legislators met the Leader of the Islamic Revolution, Ayatollah Seyyed Ali Khamenei, today.

Ayatollah Khamenei received a group of parliamentarians in the Imam Khomeini Complex on Wednesday ahead of Eid al-Ghadir.

During the meeting, the Leader extended his felicitations to all Muslims on Eid al-Ghadir, attaching importance to the occasion for the Islamic countries.

The role Parliament plays in the Islamic Republic is unparalleled, he said, praising the synergy between Parliament and the administration.

