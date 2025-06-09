  1. Sports
Jun 9, 2025, 4:49 PM

By: Fatemeh Amouzad

Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams

Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – A press conference for the Iranian and North Korean national teams was held at Azadi Sports Complex on Monday.

Iran will take on North Korea on Tuesday at Azadi Stadium in Tehran as part of the third round in the AFC World Cup Qualification.   

News ID 232868

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News