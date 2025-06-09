https://en.mehrnews.com/news/232868/ Jun 9, 2025, 4:49 PM News ID 232868 Sports Sports Jun 9, 2025, 4:49 PM By: Fatemeh Amouzad Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – A press conference for the Iranian and North Korean national teams was held at Azadi Sports Complex on Monday. Iran will take on North Korea on Tuesday at Azadi Stadium in Tehran as part of the third round in the AFC World Cup Qualification. Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams نشست خبری تیم های ملی ایران و کره شمالی Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams نشست خبری تیم های ملی ایران و کره شمالی Press conference of Iran, North Korea natl. football teams News ID 232868 کپی شد Related News 10-man Iran lose to Qatar in 2026 World Cup qualifier Iran squad for FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers against Qatar Iran draw with Japan in 2nd Asian Women U16 Volleyball C'ship Tehran to host Iran, N. Korea match in 2026 WC qualifier Tags Iran's Football National Football Team FIFA World Cup 2026 World Cup Qualifier North Korea
