Inter targeting €8-10 mln fee for Iran's Mehdi Taremi

Corriere dello Sport has reported that the Nerazzurri want to spend the fee on a different attacker.

Taremi joined Inter Milan last summer. He arrived on a free transfer after his contract with Porto had expired. However, things have just never quite worked out for Taremi at Inter.

The 32-year-old scored just three goals in his first season in a Nerazzurri shirt. It would be an understatement to say that this was below expectations.

Therefore, there have been persistent rumors that Taremi could be on his way out of the San Siro after just one season. It looks fairly clear that Inter Milan want to offload Taremi this summer.

Moreover, if the Nerazzurri was to bring in any fee for the Iranian international, it would not represent bad business. It signed him without a fee last summer.

The Nerazzurri are hoping to bring in as much as €8-10 million for the 32-year-old striker this summer.

That would facilitate a move for a forward or attacking midfielder with a different kind of profile.

