Philadelphia mass shooting leaves 2 dead, 8 injured

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. near the intersection of Lemon Hill Drive and Poplar Drive, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

Authorities confirmed that among those injured are at least two juveniles. The identities and ages of the deceased have not yet been released.

Police have not confirmed whether any arrests have been made in connection with the shooting, and the motive remains unclear.

Aerial footage from local media showed a heavy police presence at the scene, with investigators cordoning off a wide area of the park as they searched for evidence.

The Philadelphia shooting comes just a day after another mass shooting incident occurred in Little River, South Carolina, a small beach town about 20 miles northeast of Myrtle Beach.

On Sunday night, at least 11 people were taken to hospitals after gunfire erupted around 9:30 p.m. near a boat dock along the Intracoastal Waterway. Authorities say more victims may have arrived at hospitals in private vehicles.

MNA/