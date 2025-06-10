Israel transfers Madeliene crew to Ben Gurion Airport

According to Al Jazeera, Israel’s Foreign Ministry announced that the passengers of the ship Madeliene, which was seized in international waters yesterday, have been transferred to Ben Gurion Airport for deportation to their respective countries.

Israel also stated that the pro-Palestinian activists must sign deportation conditions; otherwise, they will be brought before a judge.

Amnesty International issued a statement condemning the seizure of Madeliene by the Israeli military, noting that the ship was part of a humanitarian mission aimed at breaking the illegal blockade on the Gaza Strip.

The statement emphasized that Madeliene was carrying unarmed civilians on a humanitarian mission, and its seizure constitutes a blatant violation of international law.

It also reminded that as an occupying power, Israel is obligated under international law to ensure civilian access to food and medicine in Gaza.

