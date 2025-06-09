Intl. reactions to Israel seizure of Gaza-bound aid ship

Israeli forces attacked Madleen Gaza-bound aid ship and adducted the crew as the vessel approached the coastal waters of the besieged Palestinian territory early Monday.

This inhumane action , which is in violation of international laws, was faced with international reactions in the world.

Ahmet Davutoğlu, the head of Turkey's Future Party and the former prime minister said, "Tel Aviv showed once again that it has mocked international laws with the brutal attack on the Madeleine ship."

The head of the International Committee for Breaking the Gaza Siege, stated that the Zionist regime has shown to what extent it violates international laws with this attack.

Jeremy Bernard Corbyn a member of the British Parliament and the former leader of the Labor Party, also stated that the British government continues to arm the Zionist regime. This process must be stopped as soon as possible.

The Palestinian resistance movement Hamas has strongly condemned the Israeli regime’s act of “piracy” after its forces seized the solidarity vessel Madleen in international waters to prevent it from reaching Gaza Strip.

