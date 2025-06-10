  1. Politics
UK places sanctions on 2 Israeli far-right ministers

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – The UK has been joined by Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway in placing sanctions on two Israeli ministers, Itamar Ben-Gvir and Bezalel Smotrich, over their “monstrous” comments about Gaza.

The British government and its Western allies on Tuesday imposed sanctions on two Israeli far-right ministers over ‘monstrous’ Gaza comments, including plans to destroy the Palestinian territory and use violence to gain control of new settlements in the West Bank.

Israeli Security Minister Ben-Gvir and Finance Minister Smotrich will face travel bans and have their assets frozen, The Guardian reported.

The UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy along with the foreign ministers of Australia, Canada, New Zealand and Norway said in a joint statement, “We are steadfastly committed to the two-state solution and will continue to work with our partners towards its implementation.”

