Iran's foreign minister to visit Norway this week

TEHRAN, Jun. 10 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi is scheduled to visit Norway this week.

The announcement was made by Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will travel to Norway on Wednesday and Thursday to participate in the 22nd Oslo Forum, according to the senior Iranian diplomat.

The Oslo Forum convenes senior conflict mediators, high-level decision makers, key peace process actors, analysts, and experts in an informal and discreet retreat to share their experiences, identify challenges, and reflect on mediation practice.

