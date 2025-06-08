Iranian gymnast Olfati wins historic gold at 2025 Asia C'ship

Olfati, 24, scored 14.500 in men's vault contests to win a gold medal at the event’s final in the city of Jecheon on Sunday.

The achievement marks the first-ever gold medal in Iran's gymnastics history at the Asian Championships, according to Press TV.

Chinese gymnast Huang Mingqi took the silver while Philippines' Carlos Yulo claimed the bronze medal by scoring 14.400 and 14.333 points, respectively.

Olfati, who was a silver medalist at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games, finished seventh at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Sunday marks the final day of the 2025 Asian Men's Artistic Gymnastics Championships which began on Thursday.

