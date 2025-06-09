Iran could reduce cooparation with IAEA to normal level

The spokesman for the Atomic Energy Organization of Iran (AEOI) Behrooz Kamalvandi said on Monday that the International Atomic Enrgy Agency (IAEA) has to be thankful to Iran's excessive cooperation with its inspectors, if not Tehran will reduce its level of cooperation to a normal level.

Kamalvandi pointed to the drafted US and the E3 resolution at the IAEA Board of Governors quarterly meeting, which kicked off earlier on Monday, saying that "if a resolution is issued against Iran, we will take positions against both the three European countries and the Agency.

"We have cooperated with the IAEA beyond our commitments, and if they are not grateful, we will naturally bring this cooperation to a normal level," the AEOI spokesman underscored.

MNA