Possible resolution unrelated to Iran-US talks: Grossi

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the IAEA’s Board of Governors meeting in Vienna, Rafael Grossi, that there is no link between a proposed resolution by the United States and three European powers on Iran’s nuclear non-compliance and recent indirect talks between Tehran and Washington.

He claimed that the draft resolution—put forward by the US, France, Germany, and the UK—should be viewed as part of the agency’s regular oversight responsibilities, not as a political tool tied to broader diplomatic efforts.

Iran has already warned against the passing of the resolution, saying that it could disrupt the process of the talks.

Grossi also said that while uranium enrichment is not prohibited under international law, Iran’s continued accumulation of highly enriched uranium cannot be ignored.

“Uranium enrichment per se is not a forbidden activity, which is something my Iranian counterparts always tell,” he said.

This item is being updated...